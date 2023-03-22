MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you like pizza or wings, Lefty’s Place in Morgantown should definitely be on your radar if it’s not already. We visited Lefty’s back in 2017, but since then they’ve moved to a new location and expanded their menu.

Lefty’s owner Amel Morris said that their top sellers are their Detroit and tavern-style pizzas. When it comes to their wings (which are just as good), every sauce and rub is made in-house, with one of their most sauces being Max’s Voodoo.

Lefty’s Place Max’s Voodoo wings (WBOY image)

“[It’s] my current favorite,” said Morris. “My wife invented our Voodoo sauce. It’s actually a mix of all our sauces and all our dry rubs, and when she first said that, I was like ‘that’s not gonna work,’ but it’s amazing.”

Lefty’s house fries are also extremely notable and are absolutely a must-try if you stop for lunch. They’re made with a secret blend of seasonings and have just a hint of sweetness at the end. That may sound weird, but that doesn’t change the fact that Lefty’s fries are one of the biggest reasons people come in through the door according to Morris.

You can view Lefty’s menu at the bottom of this article, but it’s hard to go wrong with any of their combos or sauces. Reporter Sam Gorski’s personal favorite was the Sweet Hot boneless wings, but feel free to try the Voodoo or even the Dirty Marylander, a blend of Old Bay and buffalo seasoning with minced garlic.

Lefty’s Place detroit-style pepperoni pizza Lefty’s Place french fries (WBOY image) Lefty’s Place detroit-style cheese pizza (WBOY image) Lefty’s Place tavern-style pizza (WBOY image)

You can find Lefty’s at 503 Burroughs Street in Morgantown in Suite 102. It is open from 3 to 10 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday through Sunday.