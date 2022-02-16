MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – This week’s restaurant road trip takes us to Morgantown for cooking that will satisfy your tastebuds and your mind. Between the many dining options on High Street in Morgantown is Linsan – a soul food restaurant that brings a new cuisine to north central West Virginia.

“It’s like your mothers, your black mothers cooking. You know, homemade from you mothers, certain recopies that you bring to the table,” Cynthea Brown, Manager at Linsan Soul Food said.

Their menu is ever-changing to offer a variety of fresh, made-to-order dishes. Some main dish staples you can find are fried chicken, fried fish, lamb chops, smothered chicken, chicken and shrimp alfredo and meatloaf.

(WBOY image)

(WBOY image)

“There are places that sell fried fish and fried chicken and stuff like that, but I don’t think that they’ve got the whole base of the soul food, the soul food energy we’re trying to bring,” Brown said.

Side dishes include mashed potatoes, collard greens, macaroni and cheese, cornbread and more. They also offer desserts like banana and Oreo pudding. It’s all something that Brown feels is unique to the area.

“I think we don’t have any soul food places. Something that fulfills you … it tastes good and it’s good for your body as well,” Brown said.

(WBOY image)

(WBOY image)

Linsan has only been open for a few months, but Brown said they are doing good despite the pandemic. She also said they plan to add DoorDash and Mountie Bountie payment options in the future.

You can find Linsan at 330 High Street in Morgantown. They are open Tuesday through Sunday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.