Restaurant Road Trip: Local restaurants and stores adhering to guidelines to help keep people safe

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Subway in downtown Clarksburg looks much different than customers may recognize. That’s because staff is taking extra precautions to keep customers as safe as possible.

They started with a little reorganization, pushing customers away from the glass and marking six-foot distances on the floor.

“Well, my district manager said that they recommended that we did that, so she came in and did that herself, measured it. The tables was an idea from one of our stores in Morgantown, so we implemented that as well,” said Manager Patricia Cottrill.

Cottrill said that people have been paying attention, too. So far there haven’t been any major issues with those precautions, and numbers in the building have stayed reasonable.

“They actually are. I do once in a while have to tell them to spread out a little bit. I haven’t had the problem with five in the store at one time, because our boss says if there’s five in the store, have one of them step out until another steps out,” Cottrill said.

While Subways in the area are keeping people safe other places are trying to keep them fed. Starting tomorrow, four Sheetz locations in North Central West Virginia, like the one in Clarksburg, will be providing lunch meals for local school students. Whether getting a meal there, or a sub at subway, Cottrill is simply asking people to take care of each other.

“If you’re coughing or sneezing cover it with your elbow. We don’t want your germs and we know you don’t want ours, so if that happens to us, we’re going to excuse ourselves and wash our hands and all that before we go back on the line,” said Cottrill.