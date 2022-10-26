WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – This week’s stop on the Restaurant Road Trip takes us to Lewis County to check out a new bakery that lives up to its name.

The mother and daughters team who owns and operates the Loveberry Bake Shop in Weston seem to have discovered what it takes to drive home the dough for the family.

And for Brenda Breasette and her two daughters, this little bakery is a place where they can all laugh, smile, and provide customers with delicious made-from-scratch baked goods.

“You know, our personalities mesh well together,” daughter Jessica Richards said. “We have lots of laughs.”

Jessica and her sister work alongside their mom, who says she began baking many years ago, simply because she enjoyed it.

“I don’t know, I always did,” Brenda said. “I started baking for my kids and at home, and it just grew.”

The list of things Brenda bakes is a long one. Everything from cakes and cookies, to bagels and pepperoni rolls, Brenda makes sure to put a little bit of love into all of it.

“Everything is homemade,” Brenda said. “Everything is from scratch. I don’t believe in box stuff.”

She says the most popular items enjoyed by customers is nearly unanimous. “Most popular are the sticky buns and the cinnamon rolls,” she said.

Even the name, started with a family contribution. “Oh, the Loveberry name,” Jessica said. “So we gave a couple different name ideas to my grandmother and my cousin and they liked Loveberry Bake Shop, so that’s what we ended up going with.”

In addition to the sweet treats, Loveberry Bake Shop has expanded its menu to feature a popular breakfast dish and weekly soup specials.

“Yep, we started doing biscuits and gravy every morning,” Brenda said. “And we are doing different soups. Every week we have a different soup. We run it all week long.”

The Loveberry Bake Shop is open Tuesday through Friday 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 6:00 a.m. to noon. It’s located at 250 W. 2nd St. in Weston.