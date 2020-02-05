RESTAURANT ROAD TRIP: Mama Roma

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Located just across from the Upshur County courthouse on main street in Buckhannon, Mama Roma has quickly become a local favorite.

Since visiting North Central West Virginia on vacation a few years ago, owner Nauana Vargas and her family fell in love with the city of Buckhannon, which led to them taking over Mama Roma in October 2019.

“We fall in love with the city, it’s a tiny small city, very nice people. It’s very calm and quiet to raise kids and the people here are just great. We fall in love with the city itself and then we are here,” said Vargas.

Mama Roma offers a variety of different dishes, from traditional dishes like spaghetti and meatballs to local favorites such as pepperoni rolls.

Guests have plenty to choose from to satisfy their appetite.

“The appetizer that goes out a lot is bruschetta and they really like the hot antipasto,” Vargas said. “Calzone, pepperoni roll, spaghetti and meatballs, and our garlic rolls are pretty good too.”

Downtown Buckhannon is known for its wide variety of locally-owned eateries, as opposed to national chains. Vargas and her family take pride in the fact that their restaurant can be a place where people can come, and feel like part of the family.

“It’s all about community, it’s all about getting people together and I want them to feel here, the same way they feel at home,” said Vargas.

You can find Mama Roma at 41 West Main Street in Buckhannon.