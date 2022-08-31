FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — North central West Virginia is home to some of the best Italian-American food you can find, and for the last two years, Mamma Di Roma in Fairmont has been cooking up fresh Italian fair; filling tables with happy, well-fed customers.

The exterior of Mamma di Roma. WBOY image.

Tony Roma calls himself the “pizza man” at the restaurant owned by his parents. According to Roma, the fresh ingredients keep customers coming back for more.

Speaking of family, Mamma Di Roma has a close-knit staff that gives everyone, from the people who work there, to the customers who eat there, feeling welcome. While mom and dad help run the kitchen and keep the place looking its best, the servers tell us that they feel a close connection to the owners as well.

As for the food, Roma praises the pizzas, and describes his favorite pie, simply called “Mamma’s Special.”

“First I open the dough, put some sauce on it, sprinkle a little cheese, pepperoni, sausage, onions, peppers, mushrooms, garlic and that’s about it,” Roma said.

Pizza is only a small part of the restaurant’s menu. Even though the lunch special, which includes two slices and a soft drink of choice, will set you back only $6.99, there are also a variety of appetizers and pasta dishes that are sure to satisfy.

“Well for appetizers, it’d be bruschettas,” Roma said. “Bruschettas are really popular. For dishes, it’d be, I don’t know, the shrimp and crab. That’s like one of my favorites, the shrimp and crab.”

Food being cooked at Mamma Di Roma. WBOY image.

Those items, along with chicken wings, chicken parmesan, and just about everything on the menu, are made from scratch.

Mamma Di Roma is located at 323 Adams St. in Fairmont. It’s open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.