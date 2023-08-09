PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — There’s a special relationship between a restaurant and its regular customers, but this week’s stop on Restaurant Road Trip takes us to a spot that seems to have a special relationship with the entire town.

Margarita’s Mexican Grill and Cantina in Philippi was busy when 12 News’ Eric Minor visited on a Tuesday night, and that’s not even the busiest night of the week, according to Jody Jimenez, a partner in running the restaurant. She told 12 News the place is even busier on Fridays and Saturdays.

Jimenez said she loves to serve the local customers who supported the restaurant during some difficult times.

“They are the best I have ever encountered,” said Jimenez of Margarita’s clientele. “They are sweet, kind, considerate. When COVID occurred, they kept us alive. They kept the drive-thru busy at all times.”

Beyond serving standard Mexican fare, the restaurant has created several specials tailored to the tastes of local customers.

“We cater to the town, to be honest,” said Jimenez. “Anything on our menu can be modified and it can be made to their taste and that’s what we want: We want them to be happy with what they get.”

That includes unique menu items like a fajita hoagie, four different options for steak dinners and Jimenez’s own special-recipe Mexican meatloaf.

And, of course, the bar can serve up a wide variety of margaritas.

“We have peach margaritas, raspberry, strawberry, we have strawberry-jalapeno,” said Jimenez. “And we have a ‘Perfect Margarita.’ If you drink it, you may not drink a traditional margarita again.”

The fusion of traditional Mexican fare and unique special menu items is part of Jimenez’s efforts to offer something unique to the people who have supported her endeavors.

“We’ve just tried to be creative and think of ways that we could make things that you know, cause people to take notice or maybe recognize that we are here and that we might have something a little more than Mexican food,” said Jimenez.

Margarita’s is at 77 North Main Street in Philippi and is open from 4:00-9:00 on Mondays through Thursdays and from 4:00-10:00 on Fridays and Saturdays.