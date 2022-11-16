NEWBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – For this week’s Restaurant Road Trip, we stopped in Preston County at a pizza shop that recently reopened under new ownership.

Matt’s Pizza Shop originally opened in 1996 as a family business. In 2016 the shop closed its doors so that the former owner could spend more time with family. Fast forward 4 years, current owner Jaime Burgoyne decided that Newburg still needed a place for its residents to gather, and reopened in 2020 with the blessing of her brother Matt. Burgoyne says that what sets them apart is the quality of their food and that they try to keep everything locally sourced.

(WBOY IMAGE)

“We do everything with fresh dough, our pizzas, Strombolis, calzones, everything is in store made. Our buns that we have for our hoagies and burgers are outsourced through a local bakery, Sugar Plums in Kingwood. Our desserts are also through them so, we try to pull community in with us as well. With our pizza dough it is very few ingredients, and it is always fresh, there is no precut crust here.” says Burgoyne

Newburg is a small town where everyone knows almost everyone, and Burgoyne says that this restaurant is a place where everyone is welcome to come, eat, socialize, and just spend time together.

Pizza Stromboli (WBOY image)

“People that come for the first time, they become regulars, they keep coming back because it is like a small community so, it’s like family,” said Burgoyne.

You can find Matt’s Pizza Shop at 402 Church St, in Newburg. They are open from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and closed on Sunday and Monday. You can also reach out to them by calling (304)-892-7111 or by messaging them on Facebook.