BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Mia Margherita, which is known for its coal-fired pizzas, has been serving the community of Bridgeport for around 10 years. After a decade of service, their customers keep coming back to the restaurant day after day not only for the food but also for the friendly atmosphere.

“Our main draw is our food. Our food and our employees. We have kept our same staff, we have staff who are still here from day one and you know when a customer walks into Mia Margherita, they might see the host for 13 seconds. I might stop by, you know just to say hello or anything like that but they are with our servers, and our bartenders for an hour, hour and a half. So, that’s Mia Margherita it’s our staff,” said Hank Soutter, General Manager.

Within the pizzeria’s 10 years of being open, Mia Margherita has not stopped expanding and is continuing to create the best experience for their customers. The restaurant has added an outdoor patio space, a private dining room, and a Mia Market take-out area.

Mia Margherita also offers daily specials and is always adding new items to their menu to keep it fresh, but the local favorite would have to be a pizza from their coal-fired pizza oven.

Calamari

Calzone



Pepperoni Rolls



Chicken Alfredo Pasta

“We have a coal-fired pizza oven, which is the only one in West Virginia. It’s a very high-temperature pizza oven. It usually sits about 550, 600, 650 degrees depending how many pizzas are in that oven. Our pizza dough is a very high-temperature dough, so it makes a fantastic pizza,” said Soutter.

All of Mia Margherita’s pizza dough is made fresh in-house and is available for purchase to use in at-home pizza ovens. If you’re interested in purchasing their dough you can call in your order and pick it up. They offer dough in small, medium and large pizza sizes.

Mia Margherita is located at 139 Conference Center Way #137, Bridgeport, WV and is open on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and weekends from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.