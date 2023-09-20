FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A new restaurant in Fairmont is attracting the attention of foodies who are searching for something a little different.

Mikey C’s Cuisine in Fairmont features not only a unique menu, but a story of perseverance and triumph. It’s a restaurant whose origins began with a grandmother’s wish, which led to its opening.

For Shannon Constable and her fiancé Michael Core, opening this spot on Fairmont Ave. came about in an unexpected way, after Shannon’s grandmother, passed away in 2021. Not long after that, Shannon received news that no one ever wants to hear.

“I had been diagnosed with breast cancer a year later, unfortunately,” Shannon said. “And we had to stop everything.”

Putting their lives on hold to fight her illness, Shannon could still recall her grandmother, begging her to use some of the small inheritance she had left her, to open a restaurant.

“After I went through the cancer process, that inheritance had depleted a little bit, but we had enough to open a business,” Shannon said. “And that restaurant that she always wanted, and this is where we are.”

Shannon’s grandmother, Barbara Stevens, remains a driving force in the day-to-day operation. Michael and his crew handle the kitchen duties and menu selection, while Shannon greets guests and works the front of house.

“We serve a variety,” Shannon said. “So there’s something for everybody on that menu. From seafood to burgers and we have amazing sandwiches.”

But Shannon has said that her favorite is the steak and brie sandwich.

“It is absolutely amazing,” Shannon said. “It’s served on a French baguette with fig jam, freshly sliced ribeye, warm brie. It just all meshes together so well and it just leaves you with this warm, fuzzy feeling inside. I love it.”

And while the food at Mikey C’s certainly looks and tastes good, the staff wants to make sure you leave the restaurant feeling good as well.

“We try to bring something fun and upbeat to the atmosphere, we want to create a little escape from reality,” Shannon said. “We want laughter. We want everybody to feel at home, at our home. With our family. Where we’re going to treat you like family.”

And Shannon is happy to share with everyone that her cancer is now in remission.

Mikey C’s Cuisine is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Fridays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can also check the restaurant’s Facebook page for news on some weekend “pop-up” brunches and dinners.