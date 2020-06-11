Restaurant Road Trip: Milo’s Cafe and Restaurant

DAVIS, W.Va. – “Amazing!” exclaims Cindy Robeson about the food at Milo’s Cafe and Restaurant.

That’s how hungry customers describe the little eatery.

Sitting in downtown Davis in Tucker County, on the first floor of the Bright Morning Inn where Mountaineers and visitors alike can get a big country breakfast with fresh and local ingredients before hitting the slopes or the hiking trails.

A view of Milo’s Cafe and Restaurant at the Bright Morning Inn in Davis

“We have a variety of things on the menu. We have some healthy things like baked oatmeal which we just added recently which people love. We’ve also got some hearty things; our biscuits and gravy are extremely popular,” says Brent Markwood, the co-owner of Milo’s Cafe and Restaurant at the Bright Morning Inn.

Milo’s Cafe and Restaurant is known for their award-winning freshly made breakfast. In 2019, the restaurant was awarded “Best Breakfast Sandwich in West Virginia” by USA Today.

Some of their options include pour-over coffee, granola, banana dream french toast, as well as the huevos rancheros and the spinach omelet and potatoes.





Banana Dream French Toast, Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice, and Huevos Rancheros are some of the breakfast options at Milo’s Cafe and Restaurant.

They have recently expanded into lunch with their quick meals, like a chicken pesto panini and fresh salads.

Milo’s Pesto Chicken Panini and Fresh Summer Salad

The restaurant also has started a new weekend evening tapas menu featuring salmon cakes and gumbo.



Salmon cakes and gumbo are some of the options on the new weekend evening tapas menu at Milo’s Cafe and Restaurant.

With their new tapas offerings, the restaurant also has a selection of wine and local beers.

The one thing that’s better than the food, however, is the sense of community within the local businesses of Davis. That is especially coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Everybody is friendly, they help out one another whenever we need it. Everybody supports each other in every endeavor that they take on,” said Robeson, the owner of nearby Stumptown Ales.

And that includes a good meal and a kind word from someone who knows your name.

Some of the cafe options at Milo’s Cafe and Restaurant

“Usually in the busy season, I start my day here. I have a nice breakfast and I go to work. But also, there is always at least one or two friends that are here. We catch up on the day and on our lives,” said Saundra Goss, the owner of Sirianni’s Cafe in Davis.

Lives which revolve around the sense of community and friendship. And you can’t forget about the fresh food and maybe dessert.

Some of the dessert options at Milo’s Cafe and Restaurant

Since the pandemic, Milo’s has been open for breakfast and lunch takeout Friday through Monday from 9 a.m. through 2 p.m.





Menu options at Milo’s Cafe and Restaurant

They are open for dinner on Fridays and Saturdays from 4-8 p.m.

The menu for dinner changes weekly and is available on social media and online where you can pre-order before you arrive to Milo’s.

The cafe and restaurant plans to reopen for indoor seating in July. In the meantime, they have added additional seating in the side yard for diners to enjoy their take-out.

For the latest updates on the cafe, restaurant, and inn – please visit their website, Facebook page, and Instagram page.