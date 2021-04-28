Restaurant Road Trip: Mimi’s Restaurant and Bakery

PHILIPPI, W.Va. — Despite being in the middle of a pandemic, Nina Duckworth, or better known to her grandchildren as Mimi, alongside her family, decided to open up a restaurant and bakery in her hometown of Philippi this past January.

“Family-owned and family-operated. We actually have 3 generations, my dad is the guy who is behind the scenes repairing things,” said Nina. “My two daughters help in the bakery and in public relations and as far as making pizzas.”

Nina said she went through a tough time and wanted her two daughters closer to her. It was always her dream to open a restaurant and bakery, and that’s just what she did.

Nina said her grandmother instilled baking into her and it just turned it into a hobby over the years. She said, “It’s not like work to me because I enjoy doing it.”

Her and her girls arrive at the bakery around 4 a.m. to start getting everything prepared for the day. Everything in the bakery is hand-cut and hand-filled.

Some popular bakery items include: a variety of donuts, cinnamon rolls, raspberry rolls, homemade pies, specialty cakes, cupcakes, cherry danishes, blueberry danishes, cake pops, cookies, and much more!

“The sugar cookie seems to be everyone’s favorite, especially the kids, because of course MiMi has to give the kids a free cookie,” Nina explained excitedly.

On top of all the items on the bakery menu, they also hand-toss pizzas and calzones, as well as having a full restaurant menu.

She said, “So we kind of have three businesses in one: we have the restaurant, the bakery, and the pizzas as well.”

Nina said she is thankful for the community, “It has been very overwhelming at how well it’s been received and the support. The local community is fabulous.”

Although the hours are early and long, she is so blessed to be doing it alongside her family, “It’s very rewarding, just to be able to be with them every day.”

Mimi’s Restaurant and Bakery is located at 568 S Main Street in Philippi and they are open Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and are open Fridays and Saturdays 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mimi’s is closed on Sunday. But, they also have a drive-through if you are in a hurry!