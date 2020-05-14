Restaurant Road Trip: Minard’s Spaghetti Express

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Minard’s Spaghetti Inn in Clarksburg has been around for decades, serving up Italian favorites for those looking for a classic dining experience.

Longtime owner Joe Minard decided to bring that famous last name to neighboring Bridgeport, thus launching the new The Minard’s Spaghetti Express last October. The new concept was designed to give customers a taste of the old country, while catering to people looking for a quick bite to eat.

“A lot of people love our meatballs,” Minard’s Express General Manager Heather Gillespie said. “We sell a lot of spaghetti and meatballs, we sell a lot of lasagna. Those are the two staples that everybody loves, that we do the best.”

Thanks to a loyal customer base dating back 80 years, Gillespie stated that the new express-style concept has continued to fare well during the pandemic.

With both the original Minard’s location in Clarksburg and its newer location in Bridgeport switching to take-out-only service, along with Governor Justice’s announcement that restaurants can reopen its dining rooms on May 21, Gillespie believes her staff and her customers are ready for a return to normalcy.

“We’re just ready for people to come back, and just from the customers coming in, they’re ready,” Gillespie said. “They’re getting antsy.”

According to Gillespie, both locations are getting ready for reopening on May 21, taking steps to ensure that both customers and staff feel comfortable.

“When we do open we will do things like servers will be wearing masks, that will be changed, as well as the gloves,” Gillespie said. “All of our tables will be sanitized and cleaned after every customer.”

You can find Minard’s Spaghetti Express located inside the White Oaks shopping center at 20 Shaner Dr. in Bridgeport. The original Minard’s location, also offering takeout is located at 813 E. Pike St.

To order takeout from the Express location, you can call (304) 848-9850 to place an order, or follow a link that’s provided on Minard’s Spaghetti Express’ Facebook page.

To order takeout from the original Minard’s Spaghetti Inn in Clarksburg, call (304) 623-1711 or order online from its website.

