Restaurant Road Trip: Molly’s Hand Dipped Ice Cream

PHILIPPI, W.Va.- Dennis Riccio wanted to open an ice cream shop since he graduated from high school. With the help of his wife Teresa, that dream became a reality.

Molly’s Hand Dipped Ice Cream opened in 2018 and has quickly become popular among the community.

“We wanted to produce a fun place for kids to come out and have some good eats and have a good time,” said Dennis Riccio.

Molly’s frequently hosts events like read-alouds, ping pong tournaments, and most recently, a back to school bash.

“It’s a beautiful place. They’ve decorated it nicely and they have lots of different kinds of activities and things for the people to enjoy,” said customer Kathy Kratsas, who said that she visits Molly’s whenever she can.

“It’s just a lot of fun to see families come in and sit down and sometimes sit for a half an hour and just talk and eat ice cream and laugh. And also just to have a party room for families and kiddos and we even have 4-H meetings back here a lot of the time,” said Teresa Riccio.

Molly’s offers 24 flavors of ice cream, including sugar free and dairy free options, as well as a featured flavor that changes each month.

Customers love Molly’s not only for its fun and brightly-colored atmosphere and long list of menu items, but for its enthusiastic employees.

“We have wonderful employees. We have some of the most amazing kids working for us that do a phenomenal job, just very happy. People love our employees. They come in and have a good time and we just love having them,” said Dennis Riccio.

Molly’s is open from 2 – 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and is located at 1 North Main Street in Philippi.