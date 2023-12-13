MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Monarca-Taqueria is bringing Authentic Mexican cuisine to downtown Morgantown and has been serving the community since February of 2023.

The restaurant prides itself on providing family recipes passed down from generation to generation.

“Our food, most of it is family recipes that have been passed down from my grandma, my great grandma to my mom and to me. Some of those recipes I don’t even have yet because I’m not quote on quote ‘ready for them,’ so my mom says. And so, it’s different, we are from here also, we are not a chain and we’re a small you know family-owned restaurant. This is where we live, this is our home,” said Owner, Irlanda Huff.

Monarca-Taqueria has a very family-oriented atmosphere and sometimes memorizes regulars’ names or orders. Their goal is to form friendships with their customers.

“We try really hard to memorize our customers’ names. So, we call them by their name and we— some of them are regulars so like, we know, we try to like when they come in like ‘hey, do you want your usual’ and so yeah. We try and get to know them more than anything else,” said Huff.

Along with the customer, the name of the restaurant also holds a special meaning to owner, Irlanda Huff.

“So, the name, it’s a monarch butterfly, but a Monarca is in Spanish, and so I always relate that to like my own family. The process right, like the Monarch Butterfly migrates from Canada all the way down to Michoacán Mexico and it’s the same thing with my family. We’re not from here, we’re immigrants and so its that long journey, but they survive and thrive in a brand-new environment which is what we’ve done. We’ve chose Morgantown as our home and thrive here,” said Huff.

For more information on Monarca-Taqueria and a full menu, you can visit their website at monarca-taqueria.com.