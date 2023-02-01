WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WBOY) — For this week’s Restaurant Road Trip, we’re taking you to White Hall where a mother-daughter duo created a one-stop shop for your main course and dessert.

Munchies Eats & Sweets is run by mother and daughter Sheryl Holbert and Shannon Tilley. In 2020, Holbert opened a franchise of Rita’s Italian Ice in the Middletown Commons, then she added in Munchies for something a little extra.

“It’s just little bits and pieces of things,” Holbert said about what Munchies is serving up.

Paninis and sandwiches make up most of the menu, but they also serve breakfast all day and have some fried food options.

Munchies full menu (WBOY Image)

“The chicken bacon ranch is probably one of our favorites,” Tilley said about the sandwich made with their homemade ranch. “The club and the Ruben.”

“They’re top three,” Holbert added about the sandwiches.

Another one of Munchies’ most popular items is the homemade pepperoni roll.

Munchies pepperoni roll (WBOY Image)

“I like mine because I smother them in the Hormel pepperoni juice when they come out of the oven and my crust is a little bit crunchier,” Holbert said.

Once your main course is done, there’s plenty of dessert options. Munchies sells homemade macaroons from Shana Cakes, or you can go with some Italian ice or ice cream from Rita’s which is in the same storefront as Munchies.

For Valentine’s Day, the store has a wide selection of sweets to pre-order including chocolate-covered strawberries, cookies and giant chocolate hearts that come with a hammer to smash open and reveal some candy inside. Munchies accepts pre-orders of Valentine’s Day sweets through Facebook messenger.

Munchies Valentine’s Day desserts (WBOY Image)

For Valentine’s Day, the store is offering a date night raffle. One winner will win a gift card to Wasabi Fusion, Munchies chocolate-covered strawberries and two dessert vouchers for Rita’s. Anyone can enter the raffle in-store.

Tilley and Holbert said the family business has been trying at times but “It’s much better now,” Tilley said. “I think we’re finally getting our niche,” Holbert said.

Munchies is in the Middletown Commons in White Hall in suite 135, in the same storefront as Rita’s.