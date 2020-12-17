Restaurant Road Trip: Mundy’s Place

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – It can be described as Morgantown’s own “Cheers.”

It’s a place with live music, board games and a whole lot of history.

We’re talking about Mundy’s Place in Morgantown.

“It’s a secret, classy place in Morgantown,” said customer Michael Bradley.

A secret place, tucked away in a neighborhood, just off the beaten path.

Mundy Libertore

While it may be a secret to newcomers, everyone here knows the Mundy name.

“The first owner, the guy who opened up the place, Mundy Libertore, he came back from the war and opened this place up,” general manager Kyle Jordan explains.

That was 1949 and while many things have changed since then, some remain the same.

“You don’t come here to party. You come here to enjoy good food, good beer and good company,” Jordan said.

That’s something that neighborhood regulars agree with.AND NEIGHBORHOOD REGULARS — AGREE.

“There are three really important things about this place. One is the staff, one is the food, three is the staff,” said Bradley.

Everything here used to be downstairs, but now, Mundy’s has moved on up to the first floor, to make way for a kitchen and the good food that’s flying out of it.

“When you look at the menu, it’s standard bar food. But there’s just something different about it. Our Rueben’s a huge hit, the First Ward Reuben. It’s different from another Reuben because it’s a double-decker,” Jordan explained to us.

There’s just something about this place, where everyone knows your name.

“It really is its own entity, whenever I came here. I didn’t have to like, become Mundy’s. Mundy’s just kind of … it kind of just takes you in,” Jordan said summing up the atmosphere.

If you’re not quite ready to go meet everyone at Mundy’s, with the pandemic going on, they offer curbside pick-up and takeout.

Mundy’s in located at 669 Madigan Ave. in Morgantown.