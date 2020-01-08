Restaurant Road Trip: new and improved Miskycha

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The beloved Miskycha, which was formerly located in a small corner of the Meadowbrook Mall, closed almost a year ago due to health issues. But now, they are relocating and expanded to a full restaurant.

Chef Zully Mendoza plans to bring the most popular dishes back from before the restaurant closed, with the addition of a number of new authentic Peruvian meals from the regions from her childhood. The name of the restaurant will stay the same, despite the many advancements.

Miskycha: meaning very delicious in her fathers native language.

“This time I want to do a little more to include some of the jungle because Peru has the coast, the highlands and the jungle,” Zully said. “So, we enjoy these three diversities we have, and I wanted to put in a little bit [of everything] in this restaurant.”

Everything from the decor, to the food being cooked, will represent all parts of Peru that hold a special place in Jerry and Zully’s hearts.

“I think that is why its so enjoyable about Peruvian food, because you don’t get tired. You can eat, the whole year something different,” Zully said.

With a culture who idolizes its food, you can expect it to be worth the way for cooking time, and more than just food will be going into each course.

“My wife has a talent,” said Zully’s husband, Jerry Robinson. “Everything she makes, she puts her heart into it. Everything she tries to make, she makes it like shes feeding her family. So, when somebody comes here its like their family.”

Miskycha will be open temporarily, soon. Those who want more information, can visit Miskycha’s Facebook page.