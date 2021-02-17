Restaurant Road Trip: New restaurant brings locally-sourced burgers to Lewis County

WESTON, W.Va. – One of the newest restaurants in Weston only opened its doors a month and a half ago, but it’s already bringing people in from across the area. That’s something that staff of Buns aim to provide: an experience and a meal where everyone leaves both happy and full.

“I think that it’s a really laid-back atmosphere for the family to come, sit down, and have dinner and we have a variety of stuff and we’re starting a kids menu, so we’ll have stuff for kids,” said Buns’ Jennifer Pumphrey.

While the COVID pandemic has meant hard times for many restaurants around the country, Pumphrey said they’ve been lucky enough to get the support from the Weston community very early on. She chalks it up partly to the food, but also to their commitment to get everything done right.

“There’s no complaints about service or prices, and if any mistakes were made we fix it automatically. Let us know, we’ll fix it, refund it, replace it, whatever we need to do to make it right,” Pumphrey said.

Part of it making it right includes making it to go. Buns staff said more than half their business walks out the door in to-go boxes for now, even while they offer plenty of socially-distanced seating for those who do come in. And even if it’s out the door, Buns still promises fresh burgers every time.

“The fries are fresh cut. We try to do everything fresh. The beef is fresh, never frozen, and we try to get it local so he tries to do it as much as possible,” said Pumphrey.

Buns is located at 354 U.S. 33 in Weston.