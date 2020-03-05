Restaurant Road Trip: New steakhouse in Morgantown with locally sourced beef

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A new steakhouse is making waves in the Morgantown Community. Owners of the well-known restaurant and bakery Apple Annie’s, have opened a new restaurant on Fort Pierpont Road.

Grazer’s Chop House locally sources its beef, less than 20 minutes from the restaurant. Owners Kate and Patrick Padula bought a farm in Bruceton Mills to ensure the freshest quality of beef for their restaurants.

“We knew we were going to have the farm fresh beef and we were going to have some better cuts of meat than what we would be serving at Apple Annie’s where it’s more home-style,” said Paatrick Padula. “Grazers Chop House kind of grew out of the idea of, ‘what do we do with the better cuts of the farm-raised beef.'”

Before coming to Bruceton Mills the cattle is born on a local farm in Belington. Once the calves are weaned, they’re transported to Grazer’s farm where they’re grass-fed. Then, when the cattle is fully-grown they’re sent to a local processor, keeping many of the jobs needed to support both restaurants right here at home.

“All of the jobs that you might create along the way, the people who own the farm, that breed the cattle, people who own the farm like this one that grow the cattle, the processing plant, the restaurant, it all stays local,” said Padula.

Executive Chef, Brandon Taylor stated that the freedom that comes from being locally-owned allows his creativity to blossom.

“It’s the luxury of being able to be creative,” explains Taylor. “I’ve worked for celebrity chefs and that’s fun, but to have a set of owners who allow you to be creative and allow you to express yourself on a plate as a reflection of them, is really fun.”

The culinary team at Grazer’s also work to ensure that people with food allergies can have peace of mind when dining with them.

Grazer’s Chop House is located at 200 Fort Pierpont Dr. in Morgantown.