Restaurant Road Trip: Oinks BBQ

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The edition of the Restaurant Road Trip takes us to Upshur County, to a brand new restaurant that provides hometown barbeque – Oinks BBQ.

Nestled just off main street in downtown Buckhannon, Oinks BBQ is new to the towns restaurant scene. In the building formerly occupied by Miss Piggies, Cindi Alkire opened oinks in January, in the midst of the heart of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s been very challenging, there’s been a lot of things that you have to adapt to,” said Alkire. “You know, as guidelines and stuff that we have to follow. But it’s been okay.”

That hasn’t stopped Alkire and company, the small business with a handful of employees has been able to quickly become a favorite among locals, especially during lunch hours. Oinks offers dine-in, carryout and curbside delivery options, while their menu consists of traditional barbeque favorites.

“We sell a lot of pulled pork and then we also sell a lot of our trough which is the loaded nachos, we sell a ton of those,” Alkire said. “That seems to be the two biggest sellers.”

The trough is a loaded nachos with nacho chips, cheese, pork, lettuce, jalapenos, sour cream and barbecue sauce. Speaking of barbecue sauce, Oinks offers three homemade sauces. Sweet barbecue, hot barbecue and a mustard-based barbecue sauce. As for the name Oinks, Alkire says this comes an inspiration close to home.

“Actually that was picked by my boyfriend’s son, he picked our name,” said Alkire.

Oinks BBQ is open Monday through Saturday. You can view their menu and learn more about them on their Facebook page.