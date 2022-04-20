PENNSBORO, W.Va. – Paco’s Tacos all started with a roadside taco stand back in 2013.

Paco’s Tacos (WBOY)

Larry Rodriguez and his wife Sandy have now grown Paco’s Tacos into one of the most happening and friendliest places in Ritchie County.

“It’s kinda like Cheers, everybody knows your name and you usually get along with people and it’s nice,” said Pennsboro native Angela Cress-Russo.

Cress-Russo said that the restaurant, and especially its owners, have a great environment and make it feel like a home away from home.

She said the food is fresh and delicious and gets the homemade guacamole every single time she comes to Paco’s.

Other local favorites include the burgers, homemade refried beans, fajitas, house-smoked pork ribs, and Mexican lasagna, and almost everything on the menu is made in-house.

We make everything from scratch, the only thing we get out of cans are canned tomatoes and canned jalapenos that come from Mexico. Larry Rodriguez, Paco’s Tacos Co-Owner

Jeremy Perine said that his favorite thing to eat at Paco’s Tacos is the Pizza-changa. He also said that it’s not just the good food that hits the spot – it’s also the good times and entertainment.

Since they have the pool tables, it’s something to do, and it’s something to hang out and have fun down here – it’s a good environment. Jeremy Perine, Pennsboro

Paco’s Tacos hosts weekly pool tournaments on Friday nights, and also features darts and hatchet throwing. Video arcade games are on the way in the near future to help foster Sandy and Larry Rodriguez’s goal of bringing the Pennsboro community together.

There’s literally not much to do around here, and I realize people are into hunting and fishing, but aside from that, if you want to bring the wife and kids out; it’s something to do in the wintertime around here and in the summer too. Larry Rodriguez, Paco’s Tacos Co-Owner

—

Paco’s Tacos is open Tuesday through Saturday, beginning at 4 p.m. They are located at 4456 Lamberton Road in Pennsboro, near the Pennsboro Speedway and next to the Save-A-Lot.

You can keep up with their daily specials and events on their Facebook page.