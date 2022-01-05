Restaurant Road Trip: Papa Allen’s Pizza

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – You can’t go wrong with a classic slice of pizza at any time of day.

Papa Allen’s pizza fresh out of the oven (WBOY Image)

Papa Allen’s Pizza in Morgantown has been open for nearly six years with an extensive menu filled with hoagies, wings, pastas, salads and pizza.

What sets their pizza apart from others is the fresh dough, sauce and freshly shredded cheese on every slice.

The store manager said the most popular order is the buffalo chicken pizza, but people can’t get enough of the classic cheese and pepperoni.

Papa Allen’s Pizza Morgantown (WBOY Image)

Less than half a mile from West Virginia University’s downtown campus, Papa Allen’s Pizza is open 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday to Thursday and 10 a.m. to 3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday for the nighttime munchies.

It is located at 2161 University Avenue in Morgantown. They also have a Pittsburgh location at 107 Smithfield Street.