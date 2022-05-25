CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – There’s a new spot on the block in Harrison County dishing out caffeine, sugar, and great memories for Mountaineers and visitors alike.

Picture it; Pearl’s Parkview Cafe – tailor-made for anyone with a sweet tooth.





The little eatery opened up in the Village Square building in Clarksburg late last year, and it all started with a simple Wilt family tradition – cheesecake.

A case full of homemade cheesecake (WBOY)

“We have this recipe that has been passed down through our family for many years, and we converted it to make our own out of it, and thought it would be something unique and different,” explained Mark Wilt, the co-owner of Pearl’s with his wife, Septembre.





An assortment of homemade cheesecake at Pearl’s (WBOY)

More than a dozen flavors of the scratch-made decadent dessert are available, such as espresso cheesecake, red velvet cheesecake, and banana split cheesecake.

But there’s a lot more than just cheesecake – locally roasted coffee and espresso drinks like a Butterbeer latte and the Black Pearl that you can get on the go in their drive-thru.

There’s also house-made ice cream, like local favorite black raspberry, that you can eat fresh or take a pre-packaged pint to go, sundaes like a huge banana split, freshly baked cookies and more you can eat in the restaurant or under some Shady Pines overlooking the West Fork River to put smiles on kids of all ages.

The kids and the ice cream. You can never do ice cream wrong when you’re handing it to a small child. I learned that instantly. Septembre Wilt, Pearl’s Parkview Cafe Co-owner

Pearl’s Parkview Cafe is located at 1489 Milford Street in Clarksburg, in the Village Square building. They are open from 7 a.m. through 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. through 9 p.m. on Sundays.