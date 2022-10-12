BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) – With temperatures getting colder as we inch closer and closer to winter, sometimes you just want a nice home-cooked meal without having to do the work to make it. That’s where Peggy’s Home Cookin comes in.

The purpose of the restaurant is to serve you a meal that makes you feel like you never left home. The restaurant opened in Buckhannon back in June at the old Zick’s Restaurant location located at 207 Zicks Road, Buckhannon, WV.

Exterior of Peggy’s Home Cookin (WBOY – Image)

“It’s more of family cooking, family-oriented,” Owner Barry Kiernan said. “(It’s the) kind of stuff you’d cook at home if you had the time.”

The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as having a whole arsenal of homemade deserts.

Peggy’s Home Cookin Desserts (WBOY – Image)

Peggy’s Home Cookin Steak Hoagie and Onion Rings (WBOY – Image)

Peggy’s Home Cookin Strawberry Shortcake (WBOY – Image)

They also continue to add new items to the menu, the most recent being wraps. The full menu can be found by clicking on this link. Peggy’s Home Cookin is open Tuesday through Sunday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

“I can’t explain it, it’s like when you come in here, you feel like family, you feel like home,” Cook and Server Natalie Ballinger said.

Some of those meals that make you feel like you’re at home when your mother would cook you dinner are the hot roast beef sandwich, meatloaf, liver and onions and steak hoagie.

Peggy’s Home Cookin Steak Hoagie (WBOY – Image)

The steak hoagie seems to be the one hit on the menu that a lot of people enjoy. It’s even the cook’s favorite.

“My favorite thing to cook is the steak hoagie,” Ballinger said. “We have these big buns and we use Oliverio peppers, mozzarella cheese, a lot of people really like it because it’s good comfort food.”

Riley Holsinger tried the steak hoagie and onion rings and even believes it is better than Philly Cheesesteaks he has eaten at some of the well-known places in Philadelphia.

Now, if you’re wondering who Peggy is, she played a big role in Kiernan’s life.

“My mother raised six kids and was always cooking and she always said she ran a restaurant, so I kind of named it after her,” Kiernan said. “I always wanted to own a small restaurant.”