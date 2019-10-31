Restaurant Road Trip: Pete’s Pizza in Mineral Wells

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. – Pete’s Pizza is a new restaurant in Mineral Wells and according to locals, it’s exactly what the community needed.

“Whatever you want to eat, whatever you want to drink or whatever. You can come in, it’s just nice and peaceful, you can talk to people, We just love it,” said Lawrence Pifer, Pete’s Pizza, regular.

Owners, Rusty and Jodi, continue to strive to make Pete’s Pizza as unique and fun as possible, over the summer they decided to add a fire pit, outdoor games, and a deck for live entertainment.

Although the community does a great job supporting local business, Jodi explains the need for people to understand the importance of supporting small business owners in any community.

“It’s just absolutely critical that people stick together and they keep their business local and they support one another,” said owner, Jodi Damron.