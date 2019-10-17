Restaurant Road Trip: P&H Restaurant

PENNSBORO, W.Va. – P&H Restaurant in Pennsboro has been providing the community with home cooked meals for 40 years. Owners Jim and Nancy Vogt saw a need for a family restaurant in the area and decided to make it happen.

As for what keeps customers returning, “we hope it’s our radiant personalities,” said owner Jim Vogt, before laughing. “We hope it’s good food. And we have several compliments, you know, people tell us that they like the food.”

Vogt also said that the most popular item on the menu is the baked steak, which is only available on Fridays.

The menu hasn’t changed much over the years, but during a six month break, Jim and Nancy decided their restaurant needed a new addition–a pizza service. After finding the perfect sauce and dough recipe, they were ready to share it with their customers.

“I’ve always kind of went by ‘if I like it, a lot of people are going to like it.’ because I’m just an ordinary person that likes good food,” said Jim Vogt, who helped come up with the recipe based on his taste.

While the long list of menu items, homemade pies and daily specials attract people from all over the area, customers mainly mention the hospitality as the reason why they love P&H.

“Jim and Nancy, they’re good people. Jim and I talk about West Virginia football and basketball,” said regular customer Ron Parr.

P&H Restaurant is open six days a week and is located at 206 Kimball Avenue in Pennsboro.