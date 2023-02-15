MEADOWDALE, W.Va. (WBOY) – For this week’s Restaurant Road Trip, 12 News visited Pickens General Store and Cafe, which is seen as a hidden gem in Marion County.

The restaurant offers a variety of different foods; “You name it, we got it,” Owner Mary Pickens said.

Pickens and her daughter run the restaurant, which is located at 18 Random Road right off of Route 73. It has been a blessing for Pickens to run the restaurant the last four years, she said.

“This is a dream come true,” Pickens said. “We get the food out and try to make people happy and that’s our goal to make people happy.”

Mary Pickens is set to serve a steak hoagie (WBOY – Image)

Pickens General Store and Cafe Hot Dogs (WBOY – Image)

Pickens Pickens General Store and Cafe French Fries (WBOY – Image)

Pickens Pickens General Store and Cafe Strawberry Milkshake (WBOY – Image)

Pickens Pickens General Store and Cafe steak hoagie (WBOY – Image)

If you’re going there for the first time, Pickens suggests getting a cheeseburger and her daughter recommends a steak hoagie, which 12 News Reporter Riley Holsinger tried and enjoyed.

Another hot item on the menu is the hot dogs, which is what Don Graye, Riley and many of the other 12 News Team members got to experience.

“In my opinion, we have the best hot dogs in Fairmont,” Pickens said.

They offer footlong and regular-sized hot dogs that can have a homemade sauce on it that ranges from three different spiciness levels.

The restaurant has one message for those that are interested in trying it: “Come on down and give us a try, what could it hurt,” Pickens said.

Pickens General Store and Cafe’s hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays. The hours will expand in the warmer months. Menu items can be found here.