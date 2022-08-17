WESTOVER, W.Va. (WBOY) – Do you call it pop or soda? It might seem like an endless debate, but you can pop into Pop The Soda Shop in Westover while it continues.

Located at 871 Fairmont Road, the store has a wide array of different options that customers can choose from. Owner Chris Atkins would even call your options “endless.”

“It’s actually unending,” Atkins said. “We have about 50 different kinds of syrup so multiply that by the sodas and you can in the millions of different flavors.”

Pop The Soda Shop online menu (Courtesy of Pop The Soda Shop)

While you might feel overwhelmed by the amount of options you have, Atkins has some recommendations based off of his and customers’ favorites.

“I really like the Berry Day. It’s a very popular one and it seems like a lot of people like it as well. That one and the Cocolada is very good as well. It’s like a Pina Colada,” Atkins said. “The Butter Beer has been one of the most popular ones and there’s a few of the other drinks of the week that we do that are very popular as well.”

12 News’ Riley Holsinger tries the Butter Beer milkshake in front of some goodies! He gives it an 11/10 review! (WBOY – Image)

Even if you’re not a big fan of soda, they also have ice cream and other snacks like popcorn on the menu as well. Pop The Soda Shop is looking to expand the menu in the future as well to include more baked goods.

While the store might be reminiscent to an old-school soda-pop parlor, Atkins compares the idea behind Pop The Soda Shop to a very popular coffee-chain.

“We’re trying to make it a Starbucks-type location, just with soda,” Atkins said. “There’s a lot of soda drinkers out there, just as many drink coffee probably.”

Lotus plant based energy drink being made (WBOY image)

Pop The Soda Shop recently opened in June. A lot of the drinks are named after famous pop culture subjects, notable West Virginia entities and more.

The shop opens at 7:30 a.m. every day, and it closes at 9 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays and closes at 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Pop the Soda Shop also has a drive-thru that customers can use on the side of the building.