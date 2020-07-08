Restaurant Road Trip: Pug’s Homemade Italian

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A new homemade Italian restaurant has taken the place of a previous well-known restaurant.

Pug’s Homemade Italian Restaurant opened in February 2020, but had to shut down after only being open for a month due to the pandemic.

“One of the hardest things was getting a whole group of wonderful people here as our staff for that first month and they were all working so hard then we all had to let everybody go,” said Co-Owner Sarah Sine.

Pug’s wanted to create a restaurant family, much like the restaurant that used to be there.

“There was a restaurant here for many years called Puglioni’s. We both worked here at a certain point over time and after that closed down we thought there were still a place for delicious homemade Italian food here, so we decided to open up our own restaurant,” explained Sine.

Owners stated that the name was chosen to pay homage to the old spot since it was so well known in town.

“My partner Sarah she is a huge pug fan,” explained Thom Douglass. “Has own them as long as I’ve known her and also my wife’s family could be traced back to Puglia, Italy. So, we kind of thought it was just the perfect little mix of the name.”

Sine and Douglass stated what makes them special is to their knowledge their aren’t any other places in the area that sell fresh pasta.

“People say pretty much everything we serve is enough for two. That’s one of the things that is an advantage is that people always take a box home. You always have something the next day,” Douglass exclaimed.

Pug’s consider themselves as a restaurant all about their fresh bread and pasta. Douglass mentioned their Alfredo sauce is made per order and bread is made every morning.

It’s so fresh, it’s so fluffy, and honestly the way it’s served. It’s just sopping in garlic butter, you can’t beat it,” Douglass explained.

Pug’s is locally known as one of the date nights spots in Morgantown.

“When the lights are turned down, the music is on low, it’s kind of a special place,” Douglass described.

Due to the pandemic, Pug’s Homemade Italian restaurant is open Thursday – Saturday from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. for take-out only. To stay updated with their business hours or to learn more information, check out their Facebook page.