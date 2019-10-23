Restaurant Road Trip: Quantum Bean Coffee

MORGANTOWN W.Va. – From delicately-made lattes to a place to sit back, relax and study, this local cafe started slinging cups of coffee in the South Park neighborhood back in 2018.

Latte at Quantum Bean Coffee

What started off as a hobby for husband and wife owners Samuel and Susan Bonasso has grown into a labor of love.

“It’s definitely unique. It’s roasted in-house, right here. There’s coffee shops, and they get coffee from other places, but actually roasting it right here. Fresh every week,” said Susan Bonasso, Co-Owner of Quantum Bean Coffee.

And it’s those freshly-roasted coffee beans that set this coffee shop apart from the rest.

Coffee beans roasting at Quantum Bean Coffee

Using specially-created software and scientific formulas to monitor the temperature and pressure of the beans, the Bonassos roast the coffee beans several times a week to make sure that what they’re putting out is to the highest-possible quality.

Freshly roasted coffee beans cooling at Quantum Bean Coffee

“And we’re able to use roast profiles to help develop the beans to perfection. To maximize sweetness, body, the things our customers really prefer,” said Samuel Bonasso, Roaster and Co-Owner of Quantum Bean Coffee.

Some of those things include fresh and organic ingredients, like honey and cardamom, to create their signature Honey Badger.

Lattes are made with soy, almond and oat milk. Even seasonal favorites make everyone feel welcome.

Nitro Cold Brew at Quantum Bean Coffee

“The fresh-roasted coffee is really nice. They know their stuff and could make a lot of good drinks. They know the perfect drink for the perfect occasion. Why wouldn’t you want to come here,” explained Morgantown resident Adam Pollio.

And with colder weather on the way – a hot Honey Badger with oat milk is just what the doctor ordered.

Quantum Bean Coffee is located in the South Park neighborhood of Morgantown at 258 Kingwood Street.

It is open from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, and is closed on Sundays.