Restaurant Road Trip: Rio Verde
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Rio Verde in Sabraton is an authentic spot for Mexican food.
“We serve Mexican food: tacos, enchiladas, fajitas, burritos, tostadas, rice, beans,” Owner Jose Lopez said.
The restaurant has been open for roughly four years, and some customer favorites chimichangas and fajitas. If you are a first time customer, Lopez recommends the Burrito Especiales and fajitas.
The food is not the only authentic thing about the restaurant; even the wall’s murals are authentic.
“Those are pictures that come from Mexico,” Lopez said. “Someone came from Mexico to do those pictures on the wall. A lot of people like it and they are happy to see it.”
Business in the first three years was good, Lopez said until the COVID-19 pandemic hit. As a result, his business slowed down drastically. However, things are picking back up and business is steady these days, Lopez said.
“I’m very happy,” Lopez said. ” I’m glad to do this business and that’s why I’m here. I’m very happy to serve people.”
Rio Verde is open seven days a week. It also has some alcohol options for adults. If you’re interested in stopping by, the address is 1417 Earl L. Core Rd, Morgantown and its phone number is (304) 292-0162.