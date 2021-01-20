Restaurant Road Trip: Rio Verde

Server preparing a carryout meal

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Rio Verde in Sabraton is an authentic spot for Mexican food.

“We serve Mexican food: tacos, enchiladas, fajitas, burritos, tostadas, rice, beans,” Owner Jose Lopez said.

The restaurant has been open for roughly four years, and some customer favorites chimichangas and fajitas. If you are a first time customer, Lopez recommends the Burrito Especiales and fajitas.

The food is not the only authentic thing about the restaurant; even the wall’s murals are authentic.

One of the murals at Rio Verde

“Those are pictures that come from Mexico,” Lopez said. “Someone came from Mexico to do those pictures on the wall. A lot of people like it and they are happy to see it.”

Business in the first three years was good, Lopez said until the COVID-19 pandemic hit. As a result, his business slowed down drastically. However, things are picking back up and business is steady these days, Lopez said.

“I’m very happy,” Lopez said. ” I’m glad to do this business and that’s why I’m here. I’m very happy to serve people.”

Rio Verde is open seven days a week. It also has some alcohol options for adults. If you’re interested in stopping by, the address is 1417 Earl L. Core Rd, Morgantown and its phone number is (304) 292-0162.