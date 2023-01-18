BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Roasted Ice Cafe opened last year in Meadowbrook Mall in February. However, it recently moved to West Main Street in Bridgeport.

After retiring from the FBI, owner Bryan Sheme and his daughter took a trip to Hawaii. Opening a business was something that Bryan had wanted to do but he had no idea what. During that trip with his daughter, they initially got the idea of opening up a shaved ice spot.

They visited a few shaved spots while there but something they then noticed was that these businesses also offered coffee.

“[We were] looking at different shaved ice places and noticed they offered coffee. So that’s how we came up with the ‘Roasted Ice’ name and we started looking for places. [We were] in the mall for ten months and recently moved over here on main street.” Bryan Sheme – Owner Roasted Ice Cafe.

Their new location offers a more intimate setting, and manager Mary Stump, who has been with the Cafe since it first opened last February, loves it.

“For me I find it very relaxed, very open, I find it comforting & calming. once we get more decorations and stuff that will help too.” Mary Stump – Manager Roasted Ice Cafe

Even though there are other cafes in Bridgeport they believe that there should be enough customers for everyone.

One of the features that sets this café apart from others is their “Ground Control” coffee machine. This is essentially an all-in-one coffee machine and is the first of its kind in West Virginia.

“We can make out hot drip, we can make latte concentrate and we can also make out cold brew out of the same machine. What used to take us 18 hours to make cold brew over at the mall… we’re now making a gallon every nine minutes.” Bryan Sheme

The menu contains coffee and tea items you see at a café but they have just recently started serving special soups of the day as well as chili. A panini press has also been added.

Some recommendations from Manager Mary Stump are the Italian sodas or caramel cold brew with coconut cold foam or hazelnut. There are plenty of Italian soda options with numerous flavors. The soups are also popular, especially during the afternoon.

Mary said there are plans to expand the menu in the feature with new specials and desserts that they get from local bakeries.

Roasted Ice Cafe can be found at 925 West Main Street in Bridgeport. Their hours are Monday through Saturday 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. They can be found on Facebook and Instagram.