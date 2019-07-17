Restaurant Road Trip: Rock Springs Tavern

WESTON, W.Va. – The Rock Springs Tavern is just a couple miles north of Weston on Route 19, but its name comes from a piece of Lewis County history.

It’s hard to miss the restaurant’s sign as you drive past, but what’s easier to miss is the old spring that gives it its name, just across the street from its parking lot. Owner Randy Bohan named his place after an old restaurant that used to be nearby, and wanted to keep it open for everyone to enjoy.

“There was no where for people just to congregate and sit down for an hour, 45 minutes, and have a sandwich and a beer, and it’s just kind of a niche that I thought needed to be filled,” said Bohan.

He converted an old trailer into the brand new restaurant, and has turned the inside into a welcoming place for people of all kinds, and build a small stage on the back. It’s part of his effort to keep the Tavern a place where anyone feels welcome for more than just a beer.

“More family oriented rather than just bar oriented, but we do sell a lot of beer. We’ve got chicken wings, sandwiches, steak sandwiches, hot dogs, hamburgers, fish sandwiches a full fried menu,” Bohan said.

And that effort is working. Amy Gosa was back for a return visit with her son, and she said both of them can find something they can enjoy in the renovated space.

“Friendly atmosphere, food is really good. My son loves the grilled cheeses that Julie makes,” said Gosa.

