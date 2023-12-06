STAR CITY, W.Va. (WBOY) — When you think of egg rolls, you probably think of the free side dish you get with a Chinese take-out meal, but 12 News has found a food truck where egg rolls come in more than 100 varieties and are served up as the main course.

“Everything tastes better in an egg roll wrapper,” said Anthony Pierce, owner-operator of the Rollie Pollie Egg Roll Factory.

Pierce, a former executive chef, and his wife Megan, used to run sober living houses. As part of their service to residents, they regularly served up international meals to boost morale.

“We stopped in China one day and ended up with about 20 extra packages of egg roll wrappers and nothing to do with them and figured, what else can we do with these things,” said Pierce.

It turns out you can put just about anything in an egg roll. Since opening the Rollie Pollie Egg Roll Factory, they’ve developed 110 recipes for fillings—everything from the gourmet (filet mignon and lobster tail) to simple comfort foods (pepperoni rolls and pierogies).

“That’s the trick is to get everyone to not think of it as an egg roll,” said Pierce. “We get questions like ‘is there cabbage in all of them or is there eggs in all of them?’ It’s just the wrapper and it’s just grandma recipes wrapped up and deep fried.”

Their other specialty is gourmet curly fries, which come with a balsamic reduction, a garlic and truffle aioli, parmesan cheese and chives.

“They’re to die for,” said Pierce. “They’re definitely our standout. You won’t get them anywhere else in the world.”

The truck is also available to cater parties (they’ve even done wedding receptions!) and can even provide music.

You can track the Rollie Pollie Egg Roll Factory on its website, or you can contact them via phone at 1-83-EGGROLLS. You can also find them on social media, including Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.