BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WBOY) — This week we take you to a fairly new restaurant in Buckhannon that’s bringing some southern charm to the mountain state. Sam’s Southern Eatery opened in October of 2022 and is known as being the home of the jumbo shrimp, but they are far more than just a seafood restaurant.

Owner Ahmed Elfeky says “When you look up Buckhannon and see what they have, you’re going to find over five places that sells pizza, find two Mexican stores, so I’m not going to be the third one. So, not Mexican food, we also have many franchises, which I don’t want to be one of them. Yea, I want to be one of them when I succeed and make money, but this is not what I want to do, I want to make good food. Since we are a seafood place, but we still have steak sandwiches, like philly steak, chicken, wings, liver, we have too many options for any customer to come and eat.”

Sam’s Southern Eatery prioritizes the customer by making them feel like family and makes sure that they leave happy and with a full stomach. They have recently started an open buffet so that customers who are not necessarily seafood fans can still find something appetizing.

“A lot of people are excited to try our food, we have a lot of options, so a lot of times we have people come in, and are like, this is what I usually get, but recommend me something else, or they will hear from their friends ‘Hey this is really good’ and they will come in and ask me about it. So, it’s a lot of word by mouth, they hear about our food, and I’ve never had any complaints.” says Manager Lydia Phillips

The restaurant, which is located at 840 WV Route 20 South Rd in Buckhannon, is open Monday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information on Sam’s Southern Eatery, you can contact them at (304)-493-2656, or on Facebook.