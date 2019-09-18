Restaurant Road Trip: Scoops and Joy

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – It’s only been open for two weeks now, but Scoops and Joy in Kingwood has already made a name for itself in the local community. Owners Bill and Lacinda Wiles decided to open the shop after they couldn’t find some decent ice cream to enjoy with their kids.

“There was no place around where we could go and do that. We always had to drive a distance to do that. And we thought what better place for families to come out and have fun in the summer and the winter, too, don’t leave out the winter, to come and get ice cream together that was like an old fashioned ice cream shop,” said Wiles.

If it’s anything like ice cream, you can find it here from soft-serve frozen yogurt with plenty of topping options, to hand-scooped goodness, there’s something for everyone to find at Scoops and Joy. And if it’s not listed on the wall, that doesn’t mean you can’t have it, too.

“If it’s not on the menu, we’ve had people come in and ask, and we’ll try anything, you know? I’ve gotten several people tell us it’s the best milkshakes that they’ve ever tasted, so that makes us feel really good, and they just love the soft serve frozen yogurt machines, because there’s nothing like that in Preston County,” Wiles said.

If you don’t believe Wiles, believe the customers. People are already becoming regulars and the new store, and many of them said the same items are some of their favorites.

“Frozen yogurt is by far my favorite, and when my husband was here with me the last time, he got the peanut butter milkshake and he said it was absolutely awesome,” said customer Shelly Maxwell.

Scoops and Joy is located on Main Street in Kingwood and is open from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday.