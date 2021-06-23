Restaurant Road Trip: Shogun Japanese Steakhouse

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Grilling. That’s the first thing you hear when you enter Shogun Japanese Steakhouse in Clarksburg.

While the business has been in the area for many years, it recently moved to a new location: right upfront on Emily Drive.

An empty hibachi table, ready for people to enjoy

“We are here about 18 years, going to be 19 years, ” said Jun Liu, owner of Shogun Japanese Steakhouse. “But, for this location, we just moved in 2020.”

The restaurant’s staff is proud of the product they have produced over the past 18 years.

“We are very proud of it, and we do provide good food and great service.” Jun Liu, Owner of Shogun Japanese Steakhouse

Veggies are being prepared in the kitchen for guests to enjoy

The hibachi restaurant serves up many options, including chicken, steak, seafood, and a fan favorite, sushi.

“People love the sushi, and also for our filet and shrimp. I think the filet, people say, it’s the best filet in town.”

The restaurant offers an environment that’s family friendly and fun.

“Our pricing, it’s good for families, parties, like, children love having birthday parties here.”

A family enjoys lunch at Shogun Japanese Steakhouse in Clarksburg

“I like watching the show,” said Mila Manganello, a guest who was enjoying lunch.

And hibachi comes with a little show by the chef, where onions become volcanoes, food becomes a game, and the grill becomes a fire place.