BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Shrimpy and Snappy’s in Bridgeport is a fresh seafood market that opened in October of 2021. They pick up fresh seafood every Wednesday in Baltimore, Maryland, but sometimes visit North and South Carolina as well.

West Virginia is not located near a coastline or seashore, often times, it is hard to get fresh seafood. Amy Craddock, owner of Shrimpy and Snappy’s told 12 News why they decided to bring the market to Bridgeport, West Virginia. She said, “we live here and we know how hard it is to get fresh seafood, um, until recently – until now, starting the market, the only time we would really eat a lot of seafood was when we would go to the beach, once a year, you know, twice maybe.. But, so it was just nice to have something close to home.”

While in the market, employees can steam shrimp and crab legs if asked, and there are also a few items like sandwiches that they offer through the restaurant portion. The majority of the food is made to go but there are a few sit-down spots to enjoy the food before leaving if guests so desire.

Deli daily specials (WBOY Image)

Market prices (WBOY Image)

When it comes to some of the menu favorites, Craddock said, “so our sandwiches, our most popular item is definitely the crab cake sandwich. The sourdough melt is pretty popular too and we sell a lot of fried oysters, for – as far as the market goes, salmon is our biggest seller. We bring in a Scottish salmon, it’s sushi-grade, we pick it up every week, so that’s probably our biggest seller, I would say. That and shrimp.”

Market-wise, they do have different “catches of the week” every week, but you can find any updated items on Shrimpy and Snappy’s Facebook page. When it comes to pricing, the owner and her husband visited small markets throughout the Carolinas, and are competitive with them, as if you would be on vacation and getting stuff from a market.

Crab cake Sandwich

12 oz. Steamed Crab Legs

Bangin’ Shrimp Roll

12 News reporter, Makayla Schindler, visited Shrimpy and Snappy’s and was served a 12-ounce order of steamed crab legs with butter, a bangin’ shrimp roll that had a bit of spice, and a crab cake sandwich, which she tried. After taking a bite and chewing the crab cake sandwich, she said, “Oh my gosh, that’s Heaven on a bun!”

The market is closed on Sundays and Mondays but is open Tuesdays from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. They are located in the Marketplace Plaza at 8000 Jerry Dove Drive in Bridgeport.