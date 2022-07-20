ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Side Tracks Cafe opened earlier this year with a menu curated with the idea of having a little something for everyone.

The restaurant serves soups and sandwiches, but its most popular menu items are its build-your-own bowl options.

“It’s so nice to have something where you know the food is going to be very fresh and it’s made for you when you order it and it’s not a fast food, and it’s not greasy,” said Mary Saint Louis, who has been a regular at the café since it opened in March of 2022.

Owner Velora Winn said her daughter helped create the menu with vegetarians and people with food allergies in mind.

Gluten-Free Muffins (Side Tracks Cafe)

Butternut Squash Soup (Side Tracks Cafe)

Inside the Side Tracks Café (WBOY Image)

Menu (Side Tracks Cafe)

The eatery has vegetarian, gluten-free, and vegan options, as well as everyday lunch and breakfast items—so people in and out of Randolph County can get something fresh that fits their fancy.

“Most of the comments are, ‘I’m so glad you’re here because of our menu, which is different and varied, and people can build their own option.’ There’s just a lot more options, and I think people are looking for that.” Velora Winn, Owner and Chef of Side Tracks Cafe in Elkins

The cafe also has a wide selection of coffee and boba tea as well as its Appalachian Frost, which is a frozen and flavored coffee beverage of its own design.



Coffee and Appalachian Frosts being made (WBOY)

Side Tracks Cafe is located just down the street from the Elkins Train Depot at 23 3rd St. in Elkins, so tourists and locals alike can refuel and relax or grab something on the go.

It is open from 9 a.m. through 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday for dine-in or carry-out.