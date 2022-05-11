SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Cupcakes, cupcakes and more cupcakes. That’s the main course of Simply Sweet Cupcakes.

The bakery opened just four short months ago, taking over the former Hobo Junction off Route 73 in Harrison County.

Owner Misty Boggs got the idea to open the establishment because of her kids.

Several different cupcakes are available at Simply Sweet Cupcakes (WBOY Image)

“They wanted cakes and stuff that people around here either couldn’t do or wouldn’t do. So, I had to improvise and start on my own. That’s how I got the feel for it and loved it. I’ve been waiting to open my own shop for a while,” said Boggs.

So that’s exactly what Boggs did.

As the name suggests, the restaurant sells lots of different cupcakes.

“Our flavors change every week. So, we have our staples that stay all the time, but then we change out at least three cupcakes a week, and one cupcake a month that changes out,” said Boggs.

A vanilla cupcake is a classic cupcake found at Simply Sweet Cupcakes (WBOY Image)

Some of the most popular cupcakes include vanilla, strawberry, cookies and cream, and the fan-favorite:

“Absolutely, by far, the favorite is our Peanut Butter Surprise cupcake. It’s a dark chocolate fudge cupcake. It has a whole Reese’s Cup in the center of it, peanut butter frosting, and chocolate drizzle,” said Boggs.

You can always get cupcakes to go at Simply Sweet Cupcakes (WBOY Image)

Simply Sweet Cupcakes offers more than just cupcakes though.

“We do pepperoni rolls. We do cinnamon rolls. Which, both are very popular. We do cakesicles, cake pops, custom cakes, wedding cakes. Whatever you need, we got it,” said Boggs.

You can find Simply Sweet Cupcakes at 6521 Benedum Drive near the Harrison County/Taylor County line, considered to be Shinnston.

They are open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., and on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

You can check out their Facebook page here.