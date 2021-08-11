RESTAURANT ROAD TRIP: South Texas Barbecue Company

WESTON, W.Va. – From the streets of South Texas to the country roads of West Virginia, Jessica and Tino Abrego and their children moved to Lewis County.

Once settled, the Abregos have opened a farmer’s market stand, food truck, and now – a family barbecue restaurant.

“We love to cook barbecue and we always make it. People were kind of lingering around our house more asking us to smoke food and share it with our friends. We just noticed that there wasn’t a lot of barbecue restaurants, and the ones that did exist weren’t the Texas style we were used to and that we love.” Jessica Abrego, South Texas Barbecue Company Co-Owner

But what exactly is Texas barbecue? According to Abrego, “the main focus is the meats.”





That includes pulled pork, the pork belly burnt ends or as they call it, “meat candy”, locally made sausage, scratch made sauces, and the sides consisting of homemade favorites like macaroni and cheese and their special Texas beans.

However, we can’t forget the star of the show…”In Texas, our bread and butter is the brisket.”

Seasoned in the Texas-style of just using salt and pepper and smoked for hours using oak and hickory, the meat is infused with a Mexican twist as their food takes from two cultures along the Mexican border.

“Our barbecue is a good fusion between central Texas barbecue but with our Hispanic culture flair,” said Abrego. “We have tacos with our homemade tortillas, we have nachos with housemade fried chips.”

South Texas Barbecue Company is located at 139 East 2nd Street in Weston. They are open on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 11 a.m. until they sell out. You can view their menu and order online from their website. For the latest information and specials, please visit their Facebook and Instagram pages.