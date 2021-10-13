Restaurant Road Trip: Southern Belle Nutrition

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – Rather than grabbing a burger and fries, some people in White Hall go for a healthy option at Southern Belle Nutrition.

Southern Belle Nutrition

“West Virginia actually has the largest population of obesity in America, so nutrition clubs are actually popping off everywhere in West Virginia from Morgantown all the way down to Charleston,” said Kelsey Goeteze, owner of Southern Belle Nutrition. “So, it is becoming more popular and it is a great alternative to fast food restaurants.”

The store’s big sellers are teas and shakes. They’re packed with essential vitamins, minerals and proteins and are under 250 calories.

“Especially right now, more than ever, people need the cellular nutrition,” Goeteze said. “So, all the vitamins, minerals, the protein source that comes from our shakes does go down to the cellular level for nutrition, so it boosts your immune system, and overall, people just need to stay healthy.”

Everything is made with Herbalife products which Goeteze has been using for more than two years. She said she had personally seen fitness results from the drinks.

Herbalife Nutrition products

“Personally, I don’t use the products for weight loss. I use them for weight gain … and I’ve gained about 10 pounds of lean muscle this year,” she said.

The former West Virginia University rower started getting interested in the teas and shakes as a customer at Star City Nutrition in Morgantown. Her current favorite tea is the “Sunny D bomb” tea and the butter pecan shake. The shake is 145 calories, has 19 grams of protein, zero grams of fat, 13 grams of carbs and zero sugars.

Butter pecan shake

Goeztez said she has seen even greater success with some others that drink the products.

“One of our bartenders up in Morgantown, he’s lost about 85 pounds on the products,” she said.

Goeztez said the tea is a natural thermogenic that boosts your body temperature one degree and kick starts your metabolism. She said it’ll make you burn about 80 calories while drinking it, and she said the shake acts as a full meal replacement.

Even if you’re not into fitness, the teas can help to gain more focus.

“All of our specialty teas have a lift off packet in it. That’s good for like brain functioning, extra energy,” she said. “We crush them up with a mini hammer and mix it with some of our aloe concentrate which is good for your hair, skin, nails, digestive system.”

The shakes are made in less than five minutes by what Goeztez calls a “healthy bartender”.

The shakes start with a water base which avoids any problems with people who have milk or dairy allergies. The bartender then adds two scoops of the formula one mix which is where all the vitamins and minerals are. After that, they add one scoop of protein. For a kick of flavor, they’ll add a sugar free syrup or a sugar free pudding. They offer more than 100 different shake flavors.

You can find Southern Belle Nutrition at the back of the Middletown Commons in White Hall at 2600 Middletown Commons Suite 259 on Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 8 a.m. to noon.