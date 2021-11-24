Restaurant Road Trip: Stone Tower Brews

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — The pandemic hurt a lot of restaurants, forcing some to close for good, but Stone Tower Brews saw the opposite. Last month, the popular coffee shop and restaurant based in Buckhannon took its talents north and opened a second location in Bridgeport.

The new location has the same Stone Tower vibes with a new, and larger, space. It has two rooms for customers to sit and dine, and in the main dining room and a larger, there’s an enclosed “patio” area. The windows in the patio can open to create an outdoor dining experience when the weather gets nicer.

“The space is so different,” said manager Courtney Page. “It’s so much bigger, so we’re able to have more of a dinner and a beer crowd, whereas in Buckhannon, it was a little more difficult because the space was so small.”

A look at the patio area with retractable windows.

As for the menu, the base of it remains the same as the other location in Buckhannon. Page explained that while at its core, Stone Tower Brews is a coffee shop, it has evolved and now serves beer and food.

With the larger space, Stone Tower anticipated a larger dinner crowd than in the Buckhannon location. In addition, it has a breakfast menu with all the classics. Head chef Nate Reedy worked to create specials to add to the menu to offer more options to customers, something he will continue to tinker with as the seasons come and go.

“Nate is super talented. He’s got a lot of know-how, and I think him doing some different stuff and letting him experiment is going to end up with us having some pretty great dishes,” Page said.

Stone Tower Brews’ Bridgeport location is located at 8000 Jerry Dove Drive in the new up-and-coming development.