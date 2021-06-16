Restaurant Road Trip: Stonewall Resort Taco Tuesday lake cruise

Stonewall Resort’s 100 passenger lake excursion boat

ROANOKE, W.Va. – Strap on those life vests because we are setting sail on our first-ever restaurant BOAT trip.

This summer, Stonewall Resort is bringing back its lake cruise, and this time, it includes unlimited tacos and margaritas.

“We have three choices of meat, all the toppings you could ever want, two different types of shells, chips and desserts, as well,” Grace Hines, Stonewall Resort’s banquet captain, said.

Every Tuesday until the end of September, guests can enjoy tacos and drinks on Stonewall Resort’s 100-passenger lake excursion boat.

“The lake is such an amazing experience,” Chris Audia, Stonewall Resort director of marketing, said. “Just, whether you’re on a boat, a kayak, a pontoon boat, I think guests just really love to get outside and get close to nature. We’re a host of fun, so we want people to come out, and I think our guests are just more than thrilled to be able to see people again smiling and having a good time.”

Anyone can buy a ticket for the two-hour scenic cruise of Stonewall Jackson Lake. But, the event brings more than just good food.

Dancing onboard Stonewall Resort’s taco Tuesday boat

“Music, dancing, fun times, just fun. Get out on the lake,” Hines said. “We go clear to the dam and back. Everyone enjoys food on the way there, and we enjoy scenery on the way back.”

Tickets are available in advance and on the day of (pending availability) by calling 304-269-8880 or by visiting Stillwaters Restaurant or TJ Muskies Bar & Grill.