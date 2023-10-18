MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you have a sweet tooth or enjoy a nice cup of coffee, Sugar Bar is the place to be.

Located in Suncrest Towne Centre in Morgantown, the restaurant has menu items ranging from custom cakes to festive coffees and much more.

“Sugar Bar is a coffee shop and bakery, a sweets shop. We make everything from scratch here, all of our doughs the croissant dough, cinnamon roll dough, everything is made from scratch. We do custom cakes. We specialize in a lot of fun holiday drinks like we have some holiday coffees going on now. The staff is really involved in everything that we do which makes it a lot of fun,” Lauren Kayal, Owner of Sugar Bar Sweets and Coffee said.

Sugar Bar Sweets and Coffee has been serving the Morgantown area for two years. When asked what makes the restaurant stand out in the community, owner Lauren Kayal said that the coffee shop has a fun and exciting atmosphere and customers love their buttercream icing. Sugar Bar also has a large assortment of gluten-free items on their menu.

“We also specialize in gluten-free treats, which has become insanely popular here. We have people that drive hours away to come and get the gluten-free items. We make our buttercream in-house. We use all butter for that. I know a lot of places will mix in some shortening, we actually use all butter which makes it a lot richer and I think people really enjoy that about the cakes,” said Kayal.

If you’re interested in ordering a specialty cake from Sugar Bar or if you want to view the full menu, you can visit the shop’s website at sugar-bar.com.