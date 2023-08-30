MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Taters of Morgantown has been serving taters to the community since March of this year. So, 12 News decided it was time to take a visit and see what it’s all about.

The idea came about when owners Jennings Berry and Christopher Gray wanted to bring something affordable to college students and residents of the community.

While there is a menu of taters you can choose from, you can also “build your own tater” with the base option starting at $4.50 and toppings ranging from $0.50 to $0.75 cents each. WVU students also receive 10% off their order with their student ID.

The toppings served include:



$0.50 Cheddar Mozzarella Colby jack Pepper jack Cheddar cheese sauce Queso Sautéed peppers Lettuce Tomato Onions Olives Broccoli

$0.75 Bacon Pepperoni Ham Pulled pork Shredded chicken Seasoned ground beef



Co-owner, Christopher Gray said that the fan-favorite taters are the “heavy duty” and “chicken bacon ranch,” which he said is his favorite and that he likes to add jalapeños for an extra kick. The restaurant has also collaborated with its neighbor Cheese Louise and uses their sourdough bread to make its grilled cheese sandwich, which you can add toppings onto. Quesadillas and soup are also available.

Every now and again, the restaurant will offer a special potato including the “Huggy Ham,” a reference to former WVU Basketball Coach, Bob Huggins, which started being offered shortly after the restaurant opened. Ownership is now working on making one named after WVU linebacker Lee Hpogba.

When it comes to the restaurant atmosphere. Gray describes the staff as “uppity and giddy.” He said that the staff is very inviting to everyone, including families. Gray said that he and the other co-owner are very accommodating and will even go out and buy more tables if people were to ask. Gray said that some customers have even asked for vegetarian topping options, which they went out and bought for them.

Heavy Duty tater. (WBOY Image)

12 news reporter, Makayla Schindler, got to try the heavy-duty potato which had barbeque sauce, pulled pork, ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, sour cream and green onions.

You can find this tater shop at 994 Willey St, Morgantown between 11 a.m., to 8 p.m.. But on Fridays and Saturdays, they will be open until 2 a.m. For updates on specials and more, you can find them on Facebook and Instagram. So don’t be a couch potato and go out and try Taters!