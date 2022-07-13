CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Teddy Bee’s Bakery recently moved down Route 50 from Salem to downtown Clarksburg, right next to the Harrison County Courthouse.

Owner Crystal Rowe started the establishment several years ago and decided to upgrade to have some more space.

Bakery items offered from Teddy Bee’s Bakery. (WBOY Image)

“Crystal actually started doing cake orders from her house and decided to open the bakery in Salem, and it did really good there and wanted to upgrade and move to Clarksburg,” Olivia Seamon, an employee with Teddy Bee’s Bakery, said.

Seamon said in the new location, several employees from the courthouse take just steps over to the bakery for some lunchtime goodies, which the bakery has a lot to offer.

“Cupcakes, cookies, sometimes we have sugar cookie parfaits, brownie parfaits. We have paninis, smoothies, lemonade, tea, and we have boutique items, honey, just a variety of things,” Seamon said.

A lemon blueberry cupcake and a strawberry cupcake from Teddy Bee’s Bakery. (WBOY Image)

Though, there’s a favorite among the employees and customers.

“Our turtle cheesecake cupcakes are usually the most popular,” Seamon said. “My personal favorite are the creme brulee coffee cookies. They have a creme brulee coffee brew in them, and white chocolate chips and butterscotch chips. They’re definitely my favorite.”

The bakery can also help you out on the weekends with your events.

A brownie parfait from Teddy Bee’s Bakery. (WBOY Image)

“We do a lot of cake orders,” Seamon said. “On the weekends, we do weddings, birthdays, anything like that.”

The name of the bakery also comes from a unique place: A furry family member of the Rowe.

“It is her lab. He’s six years old, and she calls him Teddy Bee, so that’s where the name came from,” Seamon said.

Food from Teddy Bee’s Bakery. (WBOY Image)

Teddy Bee’s Bakery is located at 321 West Main St. (or 206 Court St.) in Clarksburg. It is located inside the Goff Building, with its entrance facing the Harrison County Courthouse square.

The hours are Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. However, you can pick up weekend orders on Saturday with an appointment.

You can check out the bakery’s Facebook page here.