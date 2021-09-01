Restaurant Road Trip: Teddy Bee’s Bakery

SALEM, W.Va. – For this week’s stop on our restaurant road trip, we’re taking you to a bakery in Harrison County.

Teddy Bee’s Bakery in Salem offers a range of sweets from local ingredients. The owner, Crystal Rowe, said that the bakery has evolved since she started baking for her community, but COVID-19 has not made the journey easy for Teddy’s.

“I started baking about 3 years ago from my house and this past year,” she said. “I just got a lot of inquiries for cakes, and I’ve had to turn people away.”

She opened the bakery in July after realizing life is too short to not do what you love every day.

Sweets from Teddy Bee’s Bakery in Salem

“Since covid and the pandemic has happened, it’s just opened my eyes to live life to the fullest, and it’s just time to chase your dreams. I figured it was time to pursue my dream and open up a bakery.”

Rowe is proud her ability to do what she loved while helping local businesses and farmers at the same time.

“Everything is baked daily, so it’s fresh. We get items or produce from local farms, farmers markets, so everything is fresh, good quality, good local produce.”

Teddy Bee’s offers a number of sweet treats, from formal event cakes to daily treats. She also sells local bread and honey from the Valley View Apiary.

“I do personalized cakes for weddings, birthdays, anniversaries. I also offer cupcakes, cookies, pies, and I have my own version of hand pies, I call them teddy pies. So our teddy pies are our version of a hand pie, so a mini pie, and we can fill them with any flavor. “

Even though Rowe’s calling in life is baking, the name for her bakery was inspired by another love in her life.

“I named Teddy Bee’s after my 5-year-old lab, Teddy. He’s like my child,” said Rowe.

If you don’t already love Teddy Bee’s from the sweets and the name, Rowe’s story is sure to melt your heart.

“I’ve been baking since I was little. Between my parents and my grandparents, they taught me how to bake. My dad actually used to bake pies, so that’s how I got started in baking pies. So it means a lot to me to be able to bake pies the way that he used to and bring that to this small town of Salem.”

Teddy Bee’s offers gluten, dairy and sugar-free and vegan options. It is located at 108 West Main Street in Salem.