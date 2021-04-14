Restaurant Road Trip: The Backyard BBQ

MORGANTOWN W.Va – Burgers and Barbecue – that’s what they’re serving up at the Backyard BBQ in Morgantown.



Many restaurants closed down during COVID-19, but Zach Traugh and his co-owner decided to take on their own project.



“We always had a good time barbecuing together and we’ve worked well together for a long time and we decided that it would be really fun to try and put something together like even like a food truck or something like that because we were suck at home during the pandemic,” Traugh said.



Originally the idea was to just sell burgers and ice cream, but soon knew they couldn’t stop there.



“We thought that it wouldn’t be that busy and we wouldn’t really do much. But we started smoking a couple of pork butts and doing it and people kind of kicked every thing into,” Traugh said. “It’s just exponentially grown past what we thought it would be. We thought we’d be a really small road side burger and ice cream stand and now our menu’s bigger – way way bigger.”



An extensive menu with everything made your way.



“We have pork barbecue and chicken barbecue and we do a smoked chuck roll. Then we have smash burgers and hot dogs – that’s our main thing. We also have fried chicken and of course chicken tenders cause we want to have people bring their families here.”

“The pork is a nine hour process just to do the pork butts and we usually do them 16 at a time. 16 to 24 at a time and the pulled beef takes about 12 hours.”



And after a few months of being open, the pork was bringing people in. They were so busy that they needed to add two additional parking lots and an outdoor patio, something that is spacious and COVID friendly.



“The place is set up perfectly to social distance people away from each other, so it just seemed like a good idea and people seem to like it,” Traugh said. “I do think they enjoy it and that’s even better for me. People compliment us on the food and that’s really the whole reason to do this kind of cooking.”



Starting May 1, The Backyard BBQ will be open seven days a week until 9:00 p.m.



You can find them at 1382 Cheat Road in Morgantown.